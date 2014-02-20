By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT Feb 20 Tesla Motors Inc has
had "conversations" with Apple Inc, Chief Executive
Elon Musk confirmed to Bloomberg TV on Thursday, responding to
speculation that the iPhone and iPad maker had shown interest in
the electric car company.
But Musk would not describe those talks, including whether
they involved the possibility of an acquisition. He added that
it is "very unlikely" that Tesla would be bought by any company.
"We need to stay super focused on creating a compelling
mass-market electric car," Musk told Bloomberg TV when asked if
he would ever sell the company.
"I'd be very concerned in any kind of acquisition scenario,
whoever it is, that we would become distracted from that task,
which has always been the driving goal of Tesla," he said.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported this week that Musk met
Apple Inc's top dealmaker in 2013. The report helped Tesla
shares surge even as some analysts poured cold water on the
prospect of a deal.
"Our sense is (Tesla) management might not like to be
managed," Stifel analyst James Albertine said this week. "We
also expect potential suitors may welcome some semblance of
share price stabilization before negotiating price."
On Thursday, shares in Tesla rose as much as 11 percent on
the Nasdaq to an all-time high of $215.21. The stock was up more
than 9 percent at $211.85 in afternoon trading.
This jump came after Tesla reported better-than-expected
results after market closed on Wednesday.