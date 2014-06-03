By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, June 3
DETROIT, June 3 Tesla Motors Inc is now
looking at three sites, instead of two, to begin construction
for its lithium-ion battery plant in the United States, Chief
Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday.
The leading U.S. electric car maker expects to trim from
five the number of states from which it is choosing to build its
battery plant, dubbed the "gigafactory," but a decision on the
final site will not come before year end.
"We're probably going to do two or maybe three states all
the way to creating a foundation and completing the plans and
getting approval," Musk told shareholders at the company's
annual meeting in Mountain View, California. "It might actually
be three states we do it in."
Tesla previously said it would pick two winners from among
Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and California and start
developing the sites simultaneously to minimize risk of delays
after groundbreaking. Analysts have said Tesla needs to finalize
plans for the plant soon if it wants to meet its 2017 production
target.
Musk, who reaffirmed he will remain CEO of Tesla at least
another four or five years through the production of a
high-volume car dubbed Gen 3, said the company was "quite
advanced" in its planning for the battery plant. He said the
gigafactory is being developed in conjunction with the
third-generation car, which will cost about $35,000 and hit the
market in late 2016.
The plant is meant to produce the batteries in high volumes
at lower costs as a way to help the company drive down the price
of the Gen 3 car. Musk said he was optimistic the company could
do better than its 30 percent target on cost reduction and
supplier partner Panasonic Corp was also convinced.
Panasonic previously said it expected to be the sole
manufacturer in Tesla's gigafactory.
Musk added that a next-generation roadster model was
probably five years away.
After the Gen 3 car, Musk said it made sense for Tesla to
look at building electric trucks and probably a vehicle that
would cost less than $35,000.
Musk also said Tesla was expanding its relationship with
contract manufacturer Foxconn, which is listed on the Taiwan
stock market under the name Hon Hai. He said potential
alliances with companies like Foxconn could allow Tesla to
expand production faster.
A company spokeswoman declined to outline Tesla's
relationship with Foxconn.
Musk also said Tesla is making progress on developing
self-driving technology for its cars, and added he was confident
that within a year, the automotive industry will allow drivers
to go from highway on-ramp to exit without touching any vehicle
controls.
