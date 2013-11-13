By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT Nov 13 Three people were injured at
Tesla Motors Inc's factory in California on Wednesday
after a low-pressure aluminum casting press failed, the company
said in a statement.
Local fire officials said there was no fire at the company's
Fremont, California factory, describing the incident as an
"industrial accident."
"There was a failure in a low-pressure aluminum casting
press," Tesla said in a statement on Wednesday. "Three employees
were injured by hot metal from that press."
The company, which makes the Model S electric sedan at the
factory, could not be immediately reached for further details.
Shares in Tesla fell after early news reports of the
incident but later rebounded. Shares ended 90 cents higher to
$138.70 on the Nasdaq.
This is the latest in a string of bad news for Tesla, which
began in early October when a Model S caught fire. There have
been three fires so far, two of which occurred after the car
struck debris while on the road.
The company also faced some bad publicity after actor George
Clooney made critical comments of his Roadster, a sports car
that Tesla no longer produces, and complained about being stuck
on the side of the road.
Chief Executive Elon Musk defended the company during a
conference on Tuesday, saying the media coverage of the fires
was "extremely misleading" and calling Clooney's comments
"needless." He also said there would "definitely" be no Model S
recall as a result of the fires.