DETROIT Oct 24 Tesla Motors Inc, maker
of the Model S electric car, hired a former Apple Inc
executive to lead development of the electric carmaker's new
vehicles.
At Apple, Doug Field oversaw the development of products
including the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iMac, Tesla
said in a press release announcing the hiring on Thursday.
Field, who began his career as a Ford Motor Co
engineer, was previously chief technology officer at Segway, the
maker of the self-balancing, battery-operated Segway scooter.
His title at Tesla will be vice president of vehicle programs.
The Model S, Tesla's first attempt to reach a mainstream
audience for electric cars, has enjoyed stronger than expected
sales, helping Tesla shares more than quintuple this year.
But for Tesla to reach an even broader market and silence
electric car naysayers, Chief Executive Elon Musk must
successfully develop a third-generation electric car by 2017
that will cost between $30,000 and $35,000.
"Tesla's future depends on engineers who can create the most
innovative, technologically advanced vehicles in the world,"
Musk said in a statement. "Doug's experience in both consumer
electronics and traditional automotive makes him an important
addition to our leadership team."