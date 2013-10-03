(Adds analysts' comments, background on EVs, updates stock
action)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT Oct 3 Tesla Motors Inc's stock
price took another hit on Thursday following a battery fire in
its flagship Model S sedan in Washington state this week as
analysts said sales of the electric vehicle would likely suffer.
The shares fell 5.7 percent to $170.70 in afternoon trading
following a decline of more than 6 percent on Wednesday, at one
point knocking almost $3 billion from the company's market
value. Images and a video of the burning car were posted online
after the accident and fire on Tuesday morning just south of
Seattle.
Tesla confirmed the car caught fire after the driver ran
over a "large metallic object," causing extensive damage to the
vehicle's front end. Fire officials identified it as road
debris.
Analysts said the news reports and images of the burning car
would be a public relations nightmare for the Silicon
Valley-based electric carmaker, led by billionaire Elon Musk.
Before the incident, Tesla's stock had soared almost sixfold
this year.
"Tesla's a very controversial stock and this will give
fodder for the bears. They'll say this is going to slow down
sales," said R. W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo. On Wednesday, he
downgraded the stock to "neutral" for valuation reasons.
He said he saw the fire hurting sales slightly but he and
other analysts still expected strong demand going forward.
This is not the first battery fire in an electrified
vehicle, as it followed cases in General Motors Co's
Chevrolet Volt and Mitsubishi's i-MiEV.
Analysts pointed out that warnings inside the Model S in the
Washington incident alerted the driver in plenty of time to pull
over and exit, and that the fire never entered the vehicle's
interior cabin.
Given that Tesla's Model S and the discontinued Roadster
have been driven a combined 113 million miles and that this was
the first battery fire, the company's rate of catching fire was
still only one-tenth the frequency of conventional car fires,
Wedbush Securities analyst Craig Irwin said. He has a "neutral"
rating on the stock.
Nevertheless, it was bad news for a company that only makes
electric cars, versus mainstream automakers like GM that get a
small percentage of sales from EVs.
"Given the lack of vehicle diversity, the 'bar' is much
higher for Tesla," Stifel, Nicolaus & Co analyst James Albertine
said in a research note. "Tesla cannot weather a sustained
onslaught of consumer complaints and incidents that could
potentially dent the demand curve for the next vehicle." He has
a "hold" rating on Tesla shares.
Tesla officials said the battery and the car worked as
designed, keeping the fire under control and allowing the driver
time to pull over and safely exit the vehicle.
"The fire was caused by the direct impact of a large
metallic object to one of the 16 modules within the Model S
battery pack," Tesla spokeswoman Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean said.
"Because each module within the battery pack is, by design,
isolated by fire barriers to limit any potential damage, the
fire in the battery pack was contained to a small section in the
front of the vehicle," she added.
The incident report filed by the Kent Fire Department in
Washington state described how the firefighters put out the
blaze, but it reignited underneath the car, and water seemed to
just intensify the flames. They then used a dry chemical
extinguisher to put out most of the fire in what was described
as the battery pack in the front end of the vehicle.
"(Firefighters) had to puncture multiple holes into the pack
to apply water to the burning material in the battery,"
according to the report.
The firefighters then used a high-lift jack to expose the
undercarriage of the car to get at the battery pack, and used a
circular saw to cut an access hole, according to the report.
Analysts for research firm Kelley Blue Book said the road
debris likely compromised the vehicle's cooling system, leading
to the fire. They also said the U.S. government shutdown would
hamper any investigation.
Tesla's battery pack is made up of small lithium-ion battery
cells that are also used in laptops, an approach not used by
other automakers. The battery pack stretches across the base of
the vehicle. In comparison, GM uses large-format battery cells
in a T-shape in the center of the Volt.
Panasonic Corp, which supplies the batteries used
in the Model S, declined to comment.
The auto industry has been increasingly shifting toward
using lithium-ion batteries rather than the cheaper, but heavier
nickel-metal hydride battery still used widely by Toyota Motor
Corp in its top-selling Prius.
GM, the largest U.S. automaker, uses a lithium-ion battery
in its Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, while smaller U.S. rival
Ford Motor Co uses the same technology in its green cars,
including the C-Max hybrid.
The technology is favored in the latest generation of such
cars because the batteries can be made lighter, smaller and in a
way that retains capacity longer. Lithium-ion batteries are
about half the weight of nickel-metal hydride batteries.
Still, the Tesla fire was more bad news for a technology
that was already the object of some concerns, Stifel's Albertine
said.
The Model S is the most popular pure electric vehicle in the
United States, with an estimated 14,300 sales for the year
through September.
In August, it won a five-star safety rating from the U.S.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in every testing
category. The Model S also has the highest rating given by
influential magazine Consumer Reports with a score of 99 out of
100 points.
Wedbush's Irwin said the fire will be a "learning
opportunity," allowing Tesla to make potential design changes
for the Model X, a crossover derivative of the Model S coming
next year, and the so-called Gen 3 models, a new family of
battery-powered compacts priced from around $35,000.
(Additional reporting by Paul Lienert, Deepa Seetharaman and
Bernie Woodall in Detroit, and Yoko Kubota in Tokyo; Editing by
Maureen Bavdek)