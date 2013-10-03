* Stock fall shaves $2.4 billion off market value
* Incident will not dent long-term demand for Tesla
-analysts
* Industry needs better rules to protect EV batteries
-consumer advocate
* Model S received 5-star crash ratings from NHTSA
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, Oct 3 Two days after a video of a
burning Tesla electric car went viral, the "green car" maker
grappled with ways to contain the damage as investors shaved
$2.4 billion off the company's market value.
Tesla Motors Inc has confirmed that the car caught
fire after the driver ran over a large metallic object on
Tuesday morning just south of Seattle, causing extensive damage
to the front end of the Model S sedan. Emergency officials at
the accident said the fire occurred in the electric vehicle's
lithium-ion battery.
It was the latest in a string of problems for lithium-ion
batteries, which are used heavily in EVs sold by various
automakers. However, the battery fire was the first for Tesla,
the California-based EV maker founded by billionaire Elon Musk.
The fire and resulting publicity sparked a PR nightmare for
a company that only makes electric cars, as opposed to
mainstream automakers like General Motors Co that derive
only a small percentage of sales from EVs, analysts said.
"The bar is much higher for Tesla," said James Albertine,
analyst at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co, who has a "hold" rating on
Tesla shares.
"Tesla cannot weather a sustained onslaught of consumer
complaints and incidents that could potentially dent the demand
curve for the next vehicle."
Before the incident, Tesla's stock had soared almost sixfold
this year. On Thursday Tesla shares fell 4.2 percent to close at
$173.31 on the Nasdaq. That came on top of a 6.2 percent drop
on Wednesday.
The video of the burning car was posted online at auto blog
Jalopnik and has been widely disseminated by other media.
CONTROVERSIAL STOCK
"Tesla's a very controversial stock and this will give
fodder for the bears. They'll say this is going to slow down
sales," said R. W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo. On Wednesday, he
downgraded the stock to "neutral" for valuation reasons.
He said he saw the fire hurting sales slightly, but he and
other analysts still expected strong demand going forward.
This is not the first battery fire in an electrified
vehicle, as it followed cases in GM's Chevrolet Volt and
Mitsubishi's i-MiEV. Boeing Co also dealt with
lithium-ion battery fires in its new Dreamliner plane earlier
this year.
Analysts pointed out that warnings inside the Model S in the
Washington incident alerted the driver in plenty of time to pull
over and exit, and that the fire never entered the vehicle's
interior cabin.
Given that Tesla's Model S and the discontinued Roadster
have been driven a combined 113 million miles and that this was
the first battery fire, the company's rate of catching fire was
still only one-tenth the frequency of conventional car fires,
Wedbush Securities analyst Craig Irwin said. He has a "neutral"
rating on the stock.
Tesla officials said the battery and the car worked as
designed, keeping the fire under control and allowing the driver
time to pull over and safely exit the vehicle.
"The fire was caused by the direct impact of a large
metallic object to one of the 16 modules within the Model S
battery pack," Tesla spokeswoman Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean said.
"Because each module within the battery pack is, by design,
isolated by fire barriers to limit any potential damage, the
fire in the battery pack was contained to a small section in the
front of the vehicle," she added.
'DESIGN ISSUE'
The incident report filed by the fire department in Kent,
Washington, described how firefighters put out the blaze, only
to see it then reignite under the car. The report also said that
water seemed only to intensify the flames. Firefighters then
used a dry chemical extinguisher to douse most of the fire in
the battery pack in the front end of the vehicle.
Analysts for research firm Kelley Blue Book said the road
debris likely compromised the vehicle's cooling system, leading
to the fire. They also said the current shutdown of the U.S.
government would hamper any investigation.
Clarence Ditlow, executive director for the Center for Auto
Safety, said there was a "design issue" with the Tesla battery
if an object striking the bottom of the car could lead to a
fire. The head of the consumer watchdog group called on U.S.
safety regulators to set industry standards, including
additional protection under the battery packs in EVs.
Tesla's battery pack is made up of small lithium-ion battery
cells that are also used in laptop computers, an approach not
used by other automakers. The battery pack stretches across the
base of the vehicle. In comparison, GM uses large-format battery
cells in a T-shape in the center of the Volt.
Panasonic Corp, which supplies the batteries used
in the Model S, declined to comment on Thursday.
SHIFT TO LITHIUM-ION
The auto industry has been increasingly shifting toward
lithium-ion batteries as opposed to the less expensive but
heavier nickel-metal hydride battery which is still in use by
Toyota Motor Corp in its top-selling Prius.
GM, the largest U.S. automaker, uses a lithium-ion battery
in its Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, while smaller U.S. rival
Ford Motor Co uses the same technology in its green cars,
including the C-Max hybrid.
The technology is favored in the latest generation of such
cars because the batteries can be made lighter, smaller and in a
way that retains capacity longer. Lithium-ion batteries are
about half the weight of nickel-metal hydride batteries.
Still, the Tesla fire was more bad news for a technology
that was already the object of some concerns, said Albertine,
the analyst at Stifel.
The Model S is one of the most popular pure electric
vehicles in the United States, with an estimated 14,300 sales
for the year through September. The hybrid Volt is powered by
both an electric battery and a gasoline engine.
In August, the Model S won a five-star safety rating from
the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in every
testing category. The Model S also has the highest rating given
by influential magazine Consumer Reports, with a score of 99 out
of 100 points.
Irwin, the Wedbush analyst, said the fire will be a
"learning opportunity," allowing Tesla to make potential design
changes for the Model X, a crossover derivative of the Model S
coming next year, and the so-called Gen 3 models, a new family
of battery-powered compacts priced from around $35,000.
Also on Thursday, Tesla said it had reached a deal with the
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and the Virginia Auto
Dealers Association that will allow it to sell cars directly to
consumers from a company-owned store in northern Virginia.
Dealer groups in several U.S. states have fought Tesla's
efforts to avoid the traditional franchise dealership structure.
(Additional reporting by Paul Lienert, Deepa Seetharaman and
Bernie Woodall in Detroit, and Yoko Kubota in Tokyo; editing by
Maureen Bavdek, Jeffrey Benkoe and Matthew Lewis)