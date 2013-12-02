DETROIT Dec 2 Electric-car maker Tesla Motors
Inc said Monday that Germany's vehicle regulatory
agency will pursue "no further measures" after concluding a
review of recent Tesla Model S fires in the United States and
Mexico.
Germany's Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA), or Federal Motor
Transport Authority, was not immediately available for comment.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in
mid-November launched an investigation into the Model S after
the car experienced three fires in six weeks.
In a brief statement, Tesla said it had been provided "data
and additional information" to the KBA on the Model S fires in
Washington, Tennessee and Mexico after a "recent inquiry" by the
German agency.
Tesla provided a copy of a German-language letter from the
KBA and said the agency told it that "no manufacturer-related
defects could be found."
NHTSA said it opened a preliminary evaluation of the risks
associated with highway debris striking the underbody of the
2013 Model S.
A preliminary evaluation by NHTSA can lead to a recall. The
investigation focuses on two Model S fires that happened after
the vehicles ran over debris on U.S. highways. The third Model S
fire, which is not part of the NHTSA probe, occurred when a
vehicle hit a concrete wall in Mexico.
"The subject vehicles caught fire after an undercarriage
strike with metallic roadway debris," NHTSA said on its website.
"The resulting impact damage to the propulsion battery tray
(baseplate) initiated thermal runaway."
The KBA letter, as translated by Tesla, said "no further
measures" were deemed necessary under Germany's Product Safety
Act.