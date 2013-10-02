* GM's Girsky wants to learn from Tesla
* Tesla's Straubel raps Detroit's culture
* Tesla's stock soars - but it's still a fraction of GM's
size
By Ben Klayman, Rory Carroll and Paul Lienert
Oct 2 In Wall Street's retelling of the biblical
Book of Samuel, General Motors Co is Goliath and electric
car maker Tesla Motors Inc is David, the would-be giant
slayer.
Tesla's market value has soared 470 percent this year to $23
billion, while GM has risen a relatively modest 25 percent to
$50 billion. At this pace, if the bubble doesn't burst,
10-year-old Tesla could eclipse 105-year-old GM next year.
Faced with this prospect, GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson and
Vice Chairman Steve Girsky assembled an internal task force to
study Tesla's playbook, test-drive its best-selling Model S and
figure out what lessons might be applied. Dubbed "Team Tesla,"
the group included members from product planning, engineering,
manufacturing and sales.
"History is littered with companies that knew what was
coming and couldn't do anything about it," Girsky, 51, said in
an interview in New York last week. "We can ignore it and cover
it up, or we can figure out what we're going to do about it."
Girsky, who like Akerson was an outsider with Wall Street
experience, is intrigued by Tesla's potential to disrupt the
auto industry's time-honored business practices.
In unusually frank praise for a competitor, Girsky said
Tesla was "revolutionizing the business model ... not just how
you put an EV (electric vehicle) together (but) how you go to
market with something like this."
GM is not likely to copy Tesla's innovative retail system,
which relies more on shopping malls and social media than on
traditional dealerships that are protected by state franchise
laws.
And it's too soon to say what other Tesla tactics the GM
team will emulate. So far, GM has focused on such technical
aspects as Tesla's low-cost battery pack, the exceptional
200-mile-plus range of the Model S, and the company's
out-of-the-box plan to provide free electricity to owners at an
extensive network of EV charging stations.
Tesla, which has attracted multimillion-dollar supply
contracts and investments from Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
and Germany's Daimler AG, does not appear
concerned about being put under the microscope by GM.
Tesla executives say the company's small size and
entrepreneurial mindset, including a much higher tolerance for
risk, have enabled it to cut through the bureaucratic red tape
that often cripples larger, older firms such as GM.
"Tesla could teach GM how to 'small' a problem rather than
'big' a problem," said Matthew Stover, auto analyst for
Guggenheim Securities. "They've done that well - solve problems
quickly with a small group of people."
Girsky's counterpart at Tesla, Chief Technical Officer JB
Straubel, said it would take a culture change for the Detroit
automakers to compete with his company's laser-like focus on
electric cars, pointing to more than a century of tradition,
inertia and hubris in Motown.
"It's not in their corporate DNA to really prioritize and
believe in this stuff," Straubel, 37, said at Tesla's Palo Alto
headquarters.
"I'm pretty pessimistic on Detroit," he told Reuters. "The
culture there is part of the biggest problem. It's too arrogant
and it's way too bureaucratic and too hierarchical ... A lot of
folks there in the leadership are trying to change it, but it's
so ingrained in the structures and the systems."
Straubel, a Midwesterner with a pilot's license and a
master's degree from Stanford University in energy engineering,
gravitated to California's Silicon Valley at an early age and
was part of the cadre of tech heads that founded Tesla in 2003.
Girsky, a New York native and financial whiz with a Harvard
MBA, cut his teeth on Wall Street, where he was a top-rated auto
analyst at Morgan Stanley before being tapped in 2005 to advise
GM's then-CEO Rick Wagoner.
Girsky is often touted as a potential successor as GM's CEO,
as is Straubel for Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
GM's $152 billion in 2012 revenue dwarfs Tesla's $413
million. And while GM last year earned $6.2 billion, Tesla has
yet to report a full-year profit and continues to derive a
significant portion of revenue from selling green-car credits to
other manufacturers (worth over $150 million in the first half
of this year).
While Tesla is building pure electric cars only, GM has
focused its electrification efforts on the Chevrolet Volt, a
$35,000 sedan that combines an electric motor with a gasoline
engine. But GM sold only 16,760 Volts through September, barely
outselling the Model S even though the hybrid is in its third
year on the market and costs half as much.
The largest U.S. automaker has plowed more than a billion
dollars into the Volt, and may be years from recovering that
investment. Still, GM is planning a much broader range of pure
electrics and hybrids, setting a 2017 goal of at least 500,000
vehicles a year with some form of electrification.
Akerson has said that GM is working on a more advanced
battery pack that could provide a pure electric vehicle with a
range of 200 miles between charges, which the Model S already
achieves.
In addition to the smaller, less expensive EV, which is
likely to wear a Chevrolet badge and sell for $30,000 to
$35,000, GM has the premium Model S in its sights with the
upcoming 2014 Cadillac ELR, a sporty hybrid coupe that is
expected to start at the same $70,000 price point when it
arrives early next year.
GM executives also have said the company is looking at
developing other luxury EVs and hybrids that could be priced
above $100,000 and likely would be branded as Cadillacs.
Now the critical question that is being tossed around on
Wall Street is not just what GM can learn from Tesla, but
whether and how it can leverage that to its advantage.
"GM is hoping to extract some of that fresh 'up and comer'
approach (but) it's not easy to bring the flexible culture of
Tesla into the large machine of GM," said Jeffrey Schuster,
senior vice president at research firm LMC Automotive. "It's
like the Rolling Stones looking for inspiration from the Black
Keys."
Tesla is not standing still. It plans to add the Model X, a
crossover derivative of the Model S, in late 2014. And in early
2017, it expects to unveil the first of its so-called Gen 3
models, a new family of battery-powered compacts with a range of
200-plus miles and priced from around $35,000.
Tesla said it expects to ramp up annual production of its
new Gen 3 cars to 400,000 or more, compared with the 20,000
Model S sedans it will build this year. Tesla's projected volume
for the Gen 3 family would fill only one of GM's larger U.S.
assembly plants.
A GM insider who is close to the Team Tesla task force said
there has been "absolutely no" pushback internally to the idea
of benchmarking such outside companies.
This source, who asked not to be identified because of the
sensitive nature of the task force and its work, said: "The fact
that GM is studying Tesla should flatter Elon Musk, but it
should also scare the shit out of him. When you wake up the
sleeping giant, look out."