* Options activity suggests outsized swing in Tesla shares

* 'Polarizing' stock has gained 67 pct this year

* Tesla short interest near an all-time high - analyst

By Doris Frankel and Deepa Seetharaman

CHICAGO/DETROIT, May 8 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc has a fervent core of believers that have reaped a 67 percent gain so far this year, but it has also attracted a legion of nay-sayers betting the stock is due to fall sharply.

Bets on both sides will be tested on Wednesday when the company reports first-quarter results after the market closes. Activity in the options markets suggests a big share move is likely.

The maker of the Model S sedan is expected to report its first-ever quarterly profit of 4 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The perception of the shorts is that the fundamentals of the company are currently much, much worse than what the stock price currently reflects," said Steve Place, a founder of options analytics firm investingwithoptions.com.

The options market is estimating that the quarterly report will trigger a swing in Tesla shares of about 12.5 percent in either direction by May 10, according to options research firm RiskReversal.com.

A move of this magnitude is more dramatic than in the past. In the last eight quarters, Tesla shares have moved an average of 6.75 percent in either direction.

As Telsa shares have rallied, its detractors have grown as well. More than 30 million shares, or about 26.6 percent of the 115.3 million outstanding shares, are currently being borrowed to sell short. Those numbers show the short position in Tesla is bigger than that of 98 percent of 4,200 U.S. stocks tracked by Thomson Reuters Starmine.

"Tesla is clearly a polarizing stock," Barclays Capital analyst Brian Johnson, who rates Tesla shares "overweight", said in a research note.

The large short interest creates the potential of a "continued massive short covering rally on any positive earnings news," said Ryan Detrick, senior technical strategist at options research firm Schaeffer's Investment Research.

Notably, the company's float, that is, stocks circulated among the public, is much smaller than its total share count. When considering just the "float" of 72.6 million shares, more than 42 percent is being shorted.

Shorting the stock is an expensive proposition now, according to Markit, which tracks the cost of borrowing shares to sell short. On a scale of 1 to 10, the stock scores a 10 in Markit's measure of how costly it is to borrow to sell short.

The implied options move is based on the weekly at-the-money $56.50 straddle expiring on May 10, offered at $7 during Wednesday's trading session with the stock trading at $56.65, which translates to about a 12.5 percent move, said Dan Nathan, a co-founder of RiskReversal.com.

Traders use prices on the straddle to estimate the market's view of the potential range of a stock going into an event such as earnings. A straddle is a bet on volatility - it combines the purchase of a call and put option with the same strike price and expiration date.

In recent weeks, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has made a series of announcements around making electric car adoption easier and more affordable, which has pushed up shares.

Tesla's earnings report comes at a troubled time for other green technology startups, feeding doubts about U.S. acceptance of electric cars.

Last week, Coda Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after selling just 100 all-electric sedans. Fisker Automotive has hired bankruptcy advisors and is seeking a buyer.

For his part, Musk has taken to mocking short investors on his personal Twitter page. In late April, he tweeted: "Seems to be some stormy weather over in Shortville these days."