By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, May 8 Tesla Motors Inc
reported its first-ever profit that trounced Wall Street
estimates on Wednesday and forecast global demand for its Model
S electric car could surpass 30,000 vehicles a year.
Tesla reported adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share,
triple the 4 cents per share expected by analysts, on average,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The first-quarter results
sent shares up 17 percent in after-hours trading.
Tesla now expects to deliver 21,000 Model S cars worldwide,
up 5 percent from its earlier target of 20,000. But Tesla said
it was already receiving orders for the Model S at a rate of
more than 20,000 per year.
""There's potential for next year a fairly significant
increase in volume as we really test the depth of the demand
that's out there," Chief Executive Elon Musk said. "It's
probably quite a bit higher than we had originally thought."
More than one million people per quarter visit Tesla's
stores every quarter, executives said.
The Model S, Tesla's second model after the more expensive
Roadster, is Tesla's effort to reach a broader group of buyers.
A Model S equipped with a 60 kilowatt battery starts at around
$70,000 before a $7,500 tax credit.
Tesla has offered a financing deal that the company hopes
will make electric cars more affordable, which Musk said has
already spurred a "meaningful improvement in demand" for the
Model S.
"If our car was chiefly available for purchase and not by
financing, I think that's maybe accessible to roughly 1 million
US households," Musk told analysts during a conference call.
"As financed product with the right financing, fully
optimized financing, I think it's probably accessible to the top
10 million households," Musk added.
GETTING THE HANG OF THINGS
During the first quarter, Tesla reported
higher-than-expected revenue of $562 million. About 12 percent
of its revenue, or $68 million, came from selling its
zero-emission vehicle credits to other automakers.
Revenue from credits was about two times what Morgan Stanley
analyst Adam Jonas predicted. Jonas said Tesla may be on track
to get $150 million in revenue or more from this market.
Tesla said revenue from credit sales would tumble over the
course of the year. Even so, the car marker reiterated that it
expects to make gross margins of 25 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2013.
Over the last few months, Tesla has become more efficient at
building the Model S. During the first quarter, Tesla built 400
or more cars a week.
The number of hours required to build a car fell by nearly
40 percent from December to March. Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Ahuja said there was more room for improvement.
Better inventory management contributed more than $30
million to Tesla's cash and reduced its logistics costs during
the quarter. Premium freight costs have also fallen.
"Increasing production by over 3000% from Roadster to Model
S was extremely difficult and many mistakes were made, but now
we are starting to get the hang of things," Tesla said in a
statement.
Tesla said it expected operating expenses to increase
moderately in the second quarter. Research and development
expenses are also expected to increase as the pace of product
development picks up speed.
Tesla will spend about $200 million on capital expenditures
in 2013. The company expects cash flow to be breakeven in the
second quarter.
Tesla shares rose to $65.50 in after-hours trading, compared
with a close of $55.79. Wall Street has been split on the
automaker's prospects, with many investors betting that shares
will tumble even as the stock has risen more than two-thirds
this year.
