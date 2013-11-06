(Adds CEO comment from conference call, background on Tesla's
vehicle plans)
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT Nov 5 Tesla Motors Inc
forecast a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and posted
third-quarter Model S deliveries that disappointed some analysts
as the electric car maker struggled to meet demand because of
limited capacity.
Tesla's stock fell more than 11 percent in after-the-bell
trade following the results. Tesla shares closed Nasdaq trade at
$176.81 on Tuesday.
During a conference call on Tuesday, Chief Executive Elon
Musk said production has been curtailed by a lack of the
lithium-ion battery cells required to power the Model S.
"It doesn't make sense to do things to amplify demand if we
can't meet that demand with production," he told analysts. "We
spend our time trying to figure out how do we ramp up our
production faster."
Tesla's recent deal with Panasonic Corp should help
ease the battery cell shortages. The company is
also exploring the possibility of building a battery factory
with partners, most likely in North America.
Tesla's fourth-quarter adjusted profit would be "about
consistent" the third quarter, implying results would fall short
of the 20 cents per share expected by analysts, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tesla delivered more than 5,500 Model S electric cars during
the third quarter. This was a record for the company, but still
less than the 5,800 expected by analysts at Barclays Capital and
Wedbush Securities.
The outlook and Model S deliveries overshadowed Tesla's
forecast-beating profit for the third quarter. Tesla reported
adjusted third-quarter profit of 12 cents per share, compared
with the average analyst forecast of 11 cents. Adjusted revenue
of $603 million also beat estimates.
"Results with somewhat slower ramp of Tesla S deliveries
reinforce our view that Tesla (stock) had overshot in the past
few months and is more properly valued at $141," Barclays
Capital analyst Brian Johnson said in a research note.
Tesla forecast deliveries of slightly less than 6,000 cars
in the fourth quarter. The Model S starts at $70,000 before a
federal tax credit, although most are sold at $100,000 or more.
TESLA EXPLORES BATTERY FACTORY
Tesla shares have surged nearly five-fold this year,
boosting its value above that of Italian automaker Fiat
, parent of Chrysler Group LLC.
During the call, Musk emphasized that the 10-year-old
company is "different in a fundamental way" from larger, more
established players because Tesla is still developing its
manufacturing footprint.
Tesla launched its Model S electric car last year. It is
preparing to introduce the Model X crossover late in 2014, with
high-volume production aimed for the second quarter of 2015.
Next year, the automaker will begin design work on its
third-generation electric car, which is intended for the mass
market and will have a roughly $35,000 price tag.
A key hurdle to launching that mass market electric car in
late 2016 or 2017 is today's inadequate lithium-ion battery
supply, Musk said.
"There will need to be incremental production capacity that
doesn't exist in the world today," Musk said of batteries.
"We're in the process of figuring that out. There will need to
be some kind of giga factory built."
Musk said he envisioned such a factory would build the
battery packs from scratch, starting from raw materials.
