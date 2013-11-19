Nov 19 U.S. regulators said they have launched
an investigation into electric sports car maker Tesla Motors
Inc's popular Model S sedans after another car caught
fire two weeks ago.
Tesla reported a fire in one of its Model S luxury electric
cars after a highway accident in Tennessee on Nov. 7, the third
Model S to catch fire in six weeks.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is
opening a preliminary evaluation to examine the potential risks
associated with undercarriage strikes on 2013 vehicles, it said
on its website. (r.reuters.com/cys74v)
The NHTSA said it started the preliminary investigation on
Nov. 15.
Tesla shares were down 8 percent in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)