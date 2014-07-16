DETROIT, July 16 Tesla Motors Inc said
on Wednesday it will name its planned small car, intended to
move the electric car maker into a broader consumer segment, the
Model 3.
The vehicle will go on sale in 2017 and compete with BMW's
3 Series sedans.
The Model 3 will be priced starting at $35,000, or half the
starting price of Tesla's first mass-market car, the Model S
sedan.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has said the new car will
have a driving range of about 200 miles on a full charge. Musk
has also said the new vehicle will be about the same size as the
BMW 3 Series.
The smaller car is the third generation of Tesla vehicles,
following the Roadster sports car which had limited production
and two vehicles built on the same underpinning architecture:
the Model S, introduced in mid-2012, and the Model X. The latter
is expected to go on sale in 2015.
U.S. consumers can lower the cost of electric vehicles with
a $7,500 federal tax credit and some states including California
offer state tax credits as well.
The name of the new vehicle was initially reported by
British publication Auto Express.
A Tesla spokeswoman confirmed the vehicle's name on
Wednesday. It had previously been referred to as the "Gen III"
car. Tesla's focus "continues to be on Model S and preparing for
the introduction of Model X," the spokeswoman added
Model X is a crossover vehicle built on the same
architecture as the Model S. Musk said in May the company
expects sales of the Model X to begin in the second quarter of
next year.
The Model S, which was launched in June 2012, has an
Environmental Protection Agency-rated driving range of 208 miles
with its smaller battery pack and 265 miles with the larger one.
The smaller-battery model starts at about $70,000 and the
larger-battery Model S starts at about $80,000. Many Model S
cars sell for more with added options.
Tesla shares were down 0.1 percent at $219.38 at midday on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq. That compares with a share price of
$104.50 about a year ago.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Matthew Lewis)