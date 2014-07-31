DETROIT, July 31 Tesla Motors Inc, the
California-based maker of luxury electric cars, said it lost
$61.9 million, or 50 cents a share, in the second quarter, as
revenue nearly doubled to $769.3 million.
On a non-GAAP basis, Tesla said it earned 11 cents a share,
topping analysts' expectations of 4 cents.
Earlier on Thursday, the automaker announced a partnership
with Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp to build
a $5 billion battery "gigafactory" in the United States.
Tesla built a record 8,763 Model S sedans in the quarter,
and delivered a record 7,579 cars to customers.
Tesla shares rose to nearly $227 after it reported its
results. They closed at $223.30, down 2.4 percent, in regular
trade.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Bernie Woodall in Detroit;
Editing by Bernard Orr)