March 19 Tesla Motors Inc will soon
offer upgrades including hands-free steering on its Model S
sedan, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday, but
the news did not help the electric carmaker's volatile shares
which fell more than 2 percent.
Tesla is set to offer the automatic steering feature in
three months, about a year ahead of other automakers. It will be
available only when driving on freeways or major roads, as part
of a continuing series of free software upgrades delivered
wirelessly to Model S owners, Musk said.
General Motors Co has said it plans to offer a
similar set of hands-free driving features next year on its new
Cadillac CT6 sedan. Other automakers and suppliers are working
on similar automated systems.
Tesla is among several automakers, including BMW
and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz, offering software
updates wirelessly through a car's built-in modem. Tesla has
been more aggressive than most others in pushing such
"over-the-air" software updates, which Musk said would continue
to be released every three or four months.
Investors, who had pushed the stock higher ahead of Musk's
announcement, sold off on the news. Shares were down 2.3 percent
in mid-day trade to $196.18 by 2:21 p.m. EDT (1921 GMT).
The company's stock has fallen from a peak last September of
$291.42. Shares rose above $200 after Musk tweeted on Sunday
that Tesla planned a March 19 press conference to announce the
software update.
On Thursday, Tesla also announced the release of a new Range
Assurance feature that will warn Model S drivers before they run
out of battery power. The feature will be bundled with a trip
planner that will help owners map "optimal" travel routes, Musk
said.
He said the range assurance and trip planning features,
which will be released in about 10 days, will make it "almost
impossible for a Model S driver to run out of range." The latest
version of the Model S has a range between charges of about 280
miles.
Among new features to be delivered later this year, in what
Musk said would be Version 7.0 of the car's operating software,
is one that will enable owners to summon their car remotely from
the garage.
Another feature will be a valet mode that limits vehicle
speed and access to confidential information.
The Version 7.0 software also will be installed in the new
Model X crossover that goes into production this summer.
Tesla this year has come up under increasing scrutiny by
investors after several misfires, including missing sales
targets in China and, more recently, falling short of Wall
Street's expectations on profit and sales volume.
Of particular concern is the company's free cash flow. Tesla
burned through $455 million in the fourth quarter as it
overhauled and expanded its California assembly plant and
finalized development of the Model X.
When the company announced year-end results in February,
Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja said he expected cash burn
this year to be less than $1.0 billion.
