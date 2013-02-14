DETROIT Feb 14 Tesla Motors Inc Chief
Executive Officer Elon Musk disputed claims in a Feb. 8 New York
Times article that the battery-powered Tesla Model S performed
poorly in cold-weather testing.
In a blog post Thursday morning on the company's web site,
Musk said the Times article, by author John Broder, "does not
factually represent Tesla technology."
In Musk's post, Tesla published data logs it said were taken
from the Times test drive, and said they contradicted claims in
the article regarding the state of the car's battery charge and
the times required to fully charge the vehicle.
Musk said the Times "changed the facts" and asked the paper
to investigate claims made in the article. Musk earlier this
week claimed the article was a "fake."
In a Wednesday follow-up story, the Times defended its
claims and said its test was "not a fake."