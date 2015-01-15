AUSTIN Texas/DETROIT Jan 15 Tesla Motors CEO
Elon Musk urged Texas lawmakers on Thursday to ease restrictions
on sales of his electric luxury cars as he floated the prospect
of locating a new car factory or a test facility for his
"hyperloop" mass transit concept in the state.
Texas is one of several states that have barred, or strictly
limited, Tesla's ability to sell cars directly to consumers
through company-owned stores.
Owners of franchised car dealerships in several states have
lobbied to block Tesla's direct sales operations on
grounds that they violate laws designed to protect auto retail
franchises from competition from auto manufacturers.
Musk has fought to overturn the restrictions, and told an
audience at a transportation seminar in Austin that the current
franchise laws are "un-Texan."
"All I want to do is give the people in Texas the right to
choose how they buy their cars," he said.
Musk suggested he could help Texas in other ways. He said he
is considering building a Tesla car plant and a test facility
for his concept of a "hyperloop" rapid transit system in the
Lone Star state. Musk's SpaceX space transport company has a
launching facility in the state.
Musk's concept of a hyperloop would be an alternative to air
travel or high speed trains for travel between cities several
hundreds of miles apart.
The idea, sketched out in an August 2013 paper, is that
people would be whisked from city to city in pods that traveled
through steel tubes, propelled by differences in air pressure.
The pods would ride on a cushion of air, Musk wrote, and use
electric compressors mounted in the nose to push air from the
front to back, propelling the pod forward.
On his Twitter account Thursday, Musk posted: "Will be
building a Hyperloop test track for companies and student teams
to test out their pods. Most likely in Texas."
Tesla shares have been sliding in recent days, and dipped
again on Thursday, losing 0.4 percent to $191.87. Its 52-week
range is $162.40 to $291.42.
