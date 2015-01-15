AUSTIN Texas/DETROIT Jan 15 Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk urged Texas lawmakers on Thursday to ease restrictions on sales of his electric luxury cars as he floated the prospect of locating a new car factory or a test facility for his "hyperloop" mass transit concept in the state.

Texas is one of several states that have barred, or strictly limited, Tesla's ability to sell cars directly to consumers through company-owned stores.

Owners of franchised car dealerships in several states have lobbied to block Tesla's direct sales operations on grounds that they violate laws designed to protect auto retail franchises from competition from auto manufacturers.

Musk has fought to overturn the restrictions, and told an audience at a transportation seminar in Austin that the current franchise laws are "un-Texan."

"All I want to do is give the people in Texas the right to choose how they buy their cars," he said.

Musk suggested he could help Texas in other ways. He said he is considering building a Tesla car plant and a test facility for his concept of a "hyperloop" rapid transit system in the Lone Star state. Musk's SpaceX space transport company has a launching facility in the state.

Musk's concept of a hyperloop would be an alternative to air travel or high speed trains for travel between cities several hundreds of miles apart.

The idea, sketched out in an August 2013 paper, is that people would be whisked from city to city in pods that traveled through steel tubes, propelled by differences in air pressure. The pods would ride on a cushion of air, Musk wrote, and use electric compressors mounted in the nose to push air from the front to back, propelling the pod forward.

On his Twitter account Thursday, Musk posted: "Will be building a Hyperloop test track for companies and student teams to test out their pods. Most likely in Texas."

Tesla shares have been sliding in recent days, and dipped again on Thursday, losing 0.4 percent to $191.87. Its 52-week range is $162.40 to $291.42. (Editing by Alan Crosby)