DETROIT Nov 13 Tesla Motors Inc may
introduce an electric pickup truck within five years that is
modeled after Ford Motor Co's top-selling F-150, the
Business Insider website reported on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and other Tesla executives
previously have discussed developing an electric truck that
would be introduced sometime after the company launches the
Model X crossover at the end of next year and a mass-market
third-generation electric car by 2017.
But a five-year timeline means Tesla would launch the truck
shortly after delivering its mass-market electric car, which
will have a price tag of roughly $35,000.
Tesla could not be immediately reached about Musk's comments
to the online publication, which were made after speaking at the
New York Times DealBook conference on Tuesday.
Pickup trucks are a highly profitable segment of the U.S.
auto industry and account for the bulk of pretax earnings for
Ford and General Motors Co, analysts have said. The F-150
is the best-selling U.S. vehicle.