(Adds details on April 30 announcement)
By Paul Lienert
DETROIT, March 30 Elon Musk, the widely followed
chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc,
tweeted several optimistic statements about the company's
sagging China operations on Monday, sparking a sharp rebound the
company's stock.
On his Twitter feed around midday, Musk said that he was
"very optimistic about Tesla's long-term future in China,
despite our earlier mistakes."
He also tweeted that he visited Chinese President Xi Jinping
and other government officials and expressed "great faith" in
Tesla's embattled team in China.
Tesla shares rose 3 percent to $190.60 after trading earlier
in the day as low as $181.80, near its 52-week low of $177.22.
In one of his tweets, Musk said the company plans to unveil
"a major new Tesla product line -- not a car" on April 30 at its
southern California design studio.
The announcement will involve a Tesla-branded storage
battery for the home, according to a source familiar with the
plan. Musk previously announced the battery in February during a
year-end earnings briefing.
The company's stock has been battered this year by investors
concerned about the automaker's failure to hit sales targets in
China and the departures last year of two top Tesla executives
in that country.
In February, Reuters disclosed that Musk was prepared to
fire overseas executives after weak Chinese sales cast doubt on
his ambitious global expansion plans, according to people with
knowledge of the matter.
Tesla shares had slumped in mid-January.
"We'll fix the China issue and be in pretty good shape
probably in the middle of the year," Musk said at the
time.
In an internal email to Tesla managers in late January, Musk
threatened to fire or demote country managers if they are "not
on a clear path to positive long-term cash flow," according to
two people who had seen the email.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Alan Crosby)