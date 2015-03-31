By Paul Lienert
DETROIT, March 31 Honda Motor Co has
joined Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz in testing
self-driving vehicles and technologies on private roads at a
former U.S. naval facility outside San Francisco, the Japanese
automaker said Tuesday.
Honda also is a partner in the University of Michigan's
Mobility Transformation Center, which plans to open a similar
testing facility called Mcity this summer in Ann Arbor.
Honda said it will test prototype versions of its Acura RLX
sedan, fitted with sensors and cameras that could be used on
future self-driving vehicles. The former naval base has 20 miles
of paved roads and a variety of buildings, and will not be open
to the public.
Honda and Mercedes are using the former Concord Naval
Weapons Station to test and develop advanced driver-assistance
technologies to improve safety. Before car companies introduce
fully self-driving vehicles over the next five to 10 years,
those driver-assistance technologies are being phased in with
features such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping.
Honda said the 5,000-acre facility, which the U.S. Navy
closed in 2007, is a "controlled environment that can be
continuously modified" to test experimental vehicles and
systems. Eventually, it will be used by a consortium that
includes Honda as well as vehicle insurers, repairers and other
auto-related enterprises.
Other companies, from supplier Delphi Automotive to
Internet giant Google Inc, have been testing prototype
self-driving cars on public roads.
Delphi on Tuesday expected to conclude a 3,500-mile
cross-country drive in a specially equipped Audi SQ5 designed to
pilot itself on main highways and freeways.
Google has tested heavily modified versions of the Toyota
Prius and the Lexus RX 450h on streets near its headquarters in
Mountain View, California. The company, which has said it could
have a fully autonomous car ready for production within five
years, also is testing a small two-passenger driverless "pod"
car on a private track in northern California.
