TOKYO, June 1 Toyota Motor Corp said it
would resume operations on Thursday at production lines in Japan
that were suspended earlier this week after an explosion at a
plant operated by a supplier choked off the automaker's supply
chain.
Toyota said that it had already restarted some lines by late
afternoon on Wednesday, and added that all lines affected by the
supply shortage, including those at its Motomachi and Takaoka
plants in Aichi Prefecture, would resume on Thursday.
The stoppages were prompted by an explosion early on Monday
at a plant operated by Aisin Advics Co in Aichi Prefecture. The
company, which is majority owned by Toyota group supplier Aisin
Seiki Co, specialises in braking systems and is a major
supplier to the automaker.
The production delay was Toyota's third this year and
follows supply chain disruptions caused by damage to a plant
operated by an Aisin Seiki subsidiary following earthquakes in
southern Japan and a fire at a steel plant owned by Aichi Steel
Corp, another major supplier.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Richard Pullin)