TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it has suspended output at two production lines affected by an explosion earlier this week at a plant operated by a supplier, after briefly resuming operations at all affected lines.

The Japanese automaker said production was halted for the first shift on one line at a Toyota Higashi Nihon plant in Shizuoka and on a line at a Daihatsu plant in Kyoto. The stoppage was due to a shortage of braking products, Toyota said. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)