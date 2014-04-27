By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, April 27 Toyota Motor Corp.
will restructure its marketing organization in California, the
company said on Sunday.
Many of Toyota's more than 5,000 California-based employees
are based at a complex outside of Los Angeles that houses the
company's marketing operations, Toyota Motor Sales USA (TMS).
A company spokeswoman confirmed the restructuring, which was
first reported by the Wall Street Journal, and said it would be
effective May 1.
"Roles and responsibilities will be redefined" to create a
more efficient team, the spokeswoman said, and those whose roles
have been eliminated can apply for new roles within the
reorganized operation, elsewhere in TMS, or at Toyota Financial
Services. A voluntary exit program is also available.
TMS handles the non-technical and non-manufacturing aspects
of the business: sales, service, advertising and public
relations.
Toyota has a small manufacturing operation in Long Beach,
California, as well as vehicle factories in lower-cost states
like Kentucky, Indiana, Texas and Mississippi.
Until 2006, most Asian auto makers were based in Southern
California. In 2006, Nissan moved its headquarters from
California to Nashville, Tennessee.
It is unclear if this is the first step in a similar move to
transition to another state where labor and taxes are lower. A
spokeswoman said the company would make a full announcement on
Monday.
(Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman and Paul Lienert; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)