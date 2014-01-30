By Ben Klayman
DETROIT Jan 30 Toyota Motor Corp has
alerted U.S. safety officials that seat material in several
vehicles, including the top-selling Camry sedan, does not meet
fire retardation standards and could result in a recall.
The Japanese automaker said Thursday it has stopped selling
eight recent-model vehicles equipped with seat heaters in North
America following an alert from South Korean safety officials
that the material did not meet their fire retardation standards,
which are also used in the United States.
The cars were built in the United States starting in August
2012, and some were exported to South Korea.
Toyota said there have been no reports of fires or injuries
related to the problem. The safety standard requires a certain
burn rate as a flame moves across the seat heater's cloth pad.
Toyota said the number of affected vehicles at its U.S.
dealers totaled about 36,000, or about 13 percent of dealer
inventory, but that does not include vehicles in transit to
dealers or those already sold to consumers. In the United States
alone, the number of affected vehicles could top 111,000,
according to research firm Kelley Blue Book.
From the hit it took to its quality reputation during past
recalls related to unintended acceleration, Toyota has learned
that it cannot delay action on these issues, Kelley Blue Book
analysts said. But the decision to stop selling high-volume
models with seat heaters will be costly.
"The timing of this issue, and its impact on Toyota's most
popular models, couldn't be much worse," Kelley Blue Book senior
analyst Karl Brauer said. "Given that much of the U.S. is
currently in the grips of a record cold snap, there's sure to be
high demand for models with seat heaters.
"Toyota officials appear confident there is no risk and as
a result they feel any hit to the company's reputation would be
short-lived and less costly than a full recall," he added.
From late 2009 to early 2011, Toyota recalled nearly 19
million vehicles globally related to unintended acceleration
claims. In 2010, Toyota President Akio Toyoda apologized for the
company's handling of the recalls and said he would insist on
customer safety first.
Toyota was fined $17.35 million in December 2012 for being
slow on a recall, still the single highest civil penalty ever
paid to NHTSA for violations stemming from a recall, according
to a spokesman for the agency.
In July 2013, a U.S. judge approved a settlement valued at
more than $1.6 billion to resolve economic-loss claims resulting
from the alleged safety defects. The company is also in the
process of trying to settle related personal-injury lawsuits.
Toyota spokesman John Hanson said on Thursday the company
has informed the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration of the problem and would file an official report
outlining the noncompliance with the standard. He added that
Toyota did not feel a recall was necessary.
"We don't believe that it is a defect issue or a
safety-related issue because there has been no occurrence of any
problems out in the real world," said Hanson, adding that
consumers can still use the seat heaters.
The petition that Toyota will file with NHTSA says the
problem is "inconsequential" in relation to vehicle safety, even
though the cars are no longer being sold by dealers because they
do not meet U.S. safety standards, he said.
The NHTSA will make the final determination on whether a
recall is needed. Hanson said he did not know the timetable for
that decision.
NHTSA officials had no comment.
Affected vehicles are the Camry mid-sized sedan, Camry
hybrid, Avalon sedan, Avalon hybrid, Corolla subcompact, Sienna
minivan and Tundra and Tacoma pickup trucks equipped with seat
heaters that have been sold since August 2012, when the fabric
supplier was changed, Hanson said.
From the start of August 2012 through the end of 2013,
Toyota in the United States sold 1,396,807 of the affected
models, including those without seat heaters, according to
Kelley Blue Book. Eight percent of the 2013 and 2014 model-year
vehicles were sold with seat heaters, suggesting more than
111,000 in the United States have the noncompliant parts, KBB
said.
Toyota dealers have been told to stop selling any of the
affected vehicles until the seat heater can be replaced, Hanson
said. The automaker will address requests by individual owners
to replace the part at no cost on a case-by-case basis.
Toyota found out about the problem when it was notified
that the seat heater did not pass a test conducted by the Korean
Automotive Test and Research Institute (KATRI), which uses the
same standard as NHTSA, Hanson said.