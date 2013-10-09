Oct 9 Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday
it is slashing by about $2,000 the price of its Prius Plug-in
hybrid, continuing a trend of automakers cutting prices for
electric vehicles.
The 2014 Prius Plug-in will be sold for $30,785, including a
destination charge of $795, Toyota's U.S. sales division said.
Sales of the 2014 version of the Prius Plug-in will begin in
November in 15 states including California, New York and New
Jersey.
Earlier this year, General Motors Co said it was
increasing incentives on its Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid and
Nissan Motor Co Ltd slashed prices on its electric car,
the Leaf.