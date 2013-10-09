Oct 9 Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it is slashing by about $2,000 the price of its Prius Plug-in hybrid, continuing a trend of automakers cutting prices for electric vehicles.

The 2014 Prius Plug-in will be sold for $30,785, including a destination charge of $795, Toyota's U.S. sales division said.

Sales of the 2014 version of the Prius Plug-in will begin in November in 15 states including California, New York and New Jersey.

Earlier this year, General Motors Co said it was increasing incentives on its Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid and Nissan Motor Co Ltd slashed prices on its electric car, the Leaf.