DETROIT, July 2 Toyota Motor Corp may fall short
of its goal to sell 250,000 of its hybrid Prius models in the
U.S. market this year, a Toyota executive said on Tuesday.
"The 240,000 to 250,000 range is kind of where we're
settling our sights for the Prius family," said Bill Fay, group
vice president for Toyota's U.S. sales.
Toyota has boosted its marketing for Prius models in June
and will continue through July, Fay said. In 2012, Toyota sold
236,659 Prius models in the United States.
U.S. sales of the Prius lineup fell 5.1 percent during the
first six months of 2013, while the Japanese automaker's overall
sales in the market rose 6 percent.
