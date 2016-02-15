TOKYO Feb 15 Toyota Motor Corp resumed
production at its vehicle assembly plants in Japan on Monday
following a one-week stoppage after an explosion at an
affiliate's steel plant resulted in a steel shortage.
The world's biggest-selling automaker on Monday confirmed
that its four directly owned, domestic assembly plants had come
back online after production had been suspended on Feb. 8-13,
following a blast at an Aichi Steel Corp plant in
January.
Production at all other Toyota plants affected by the
shortage had also resumed, the company said.
Toyota produced around 13,600 vehicles a day in Japan in
December, up 10 percent from a year earlier, due in part to the
start of production of the latest Prius petrol hybrid.
