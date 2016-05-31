TOKYO May 31 Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it had suspended output at some domestic production plants and stoppages would be expanded on Wednesday after the automaker was unable to secure parts following an explosion at a plant of one of its suppliers.

The Japanese automaker said it had cancelled a shift on some production lines at its Takaoka vehicle assembly plant in Aichi Prefecture, while production lines were also stopped at plants operated by group companies Toyota Auto Body and Toyota Industries Corp.

The stoppages were prompted by an explosion early on Monday at a plant operated by Aisin Advics Co in Aichi Prefecture. The company specialises in braking systems and is a major supplier to Toyota.

Toyota added production on some lines at other factories including its Motomachi plant, along with plants operated by Daihatsu Motor Co and Toyota Kyushu, would also be stopped on Wednesday.

"We hope to have production up and running in the next day or two," a Toyota spokesman said.

Aisin Advics is majority owned by Aisin Seiki Co, a Toyota group supplier. It operates two production plants in central Japan and manufactures globally.

Toyota has suffered production delays this year due to supply chain disruptions caused by damage to a plant operated by an Aisin Seiki subsidiary following earthquakes in southern Japan, and a fire at a steel plant owned by Aichi Steel Corp , another major supplier. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Mark Potter)