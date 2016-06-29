TOKYO, June 29 Toyota Motor Corp on
Wednesday said it was recalling 2.87 million vehicles worldwide
over a possible fault with their evaporative fuel emissions
control unit.
The recall covers vehicles produced between April 2006 and
August 2015, and includes the Japanese automaker's gasoline
hybrid Prius model, the Auris compact hatchback and Corolla
compact models.
Earlier in the day, the Japanese automaker said it was
recalling 1.43 million Prius and Lexus models worldwide because
of a separate issue involving a possible airbag inflator defect.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)