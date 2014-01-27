DETROIT Jan 27 U.S. safety regulators opened an
investigation into an estimated 30,000 Toyota Camry
hybrid electric sedans after receiving numerous consumer
complaints about braking problems.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
it opened a preliminary evaluation into the hybrid Camry sedans
from model years 2007 and 2008 after receiving 59 complaints
alleging intermittent loss of assisted braking, resulting in
increased stopping distances.
A preliminary evaluation is the first step in a process that
can lead to a recall should regulators determine that a
manufacturer needs to address a safety problem.
Two accidents, but no injuries, were listed in the NHTSA
documents. The complaints show an increasing trend, with more
than half received in the past eight months, according to the
NHTSA documents.
Each complaint alleges multiple incidents of either delayed
braking activation or increased brake pedal effort, according to
documents filed online with NHTSA. About 40 percent of the
incidents occurred at speeds of 40 miles per hour or more,
according to NHTSA.
Toyota officials could not immediately be reached to
comment.