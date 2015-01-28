BERLIN Jan 28 The heads of German car companies
including BMW, Daimler and Audi lobbied
politicians on Wednesday to reach a trade deal that could see
tariffs dropped between the United States and the European
Union.
BMW boss Norbert Reithofer said around 40 percent of all
cars produced are sold in Europe and the United States. Removing
tariffs would yield savings of around 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion) for the German auto industry alone, he said.
Politicians including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
U.S. President Barack Obama are pushing for a so-called
Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), a deal
which proponents argue could allow auto makers to simplify
vehicle designs and save the industry from paying tariffs.
Carmakers waste resources duplicating efforts for
development, certification and crash testing to ensure vehicles
meet different regulatory standards in the EU and the United
States, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said.
"Therefore it makes sense to mutually recognise each other's
rules and move forward. TTIP is a unique opportunity to better
integrate markets on both sides of the Atlantic," Zetsche said
at an industry conference in Berlin .
Reithofer and Zetsche said a substantial proportion of
German jobs depended on maintaining and improving sales to
markets outside of Europe. Lowering the trade barriers therefore
helps to safeguard jobs in Germany, they argued.
The renewed campaign to open up markets has however met with
scepticism from Germany's powerful labour representatives who on
Tuesday warned they would only back TTIP under certain
conditions, seeking to maintain protection of workers' rights.
Germany's powerful trade union IG Metall has said key
clauses of the TTIP are unacceptable to them - in particular,
the so-called investor-to-state dispute settlement (ISDS)
mechanism which allows corporations to sue governments for loss
of revenue if they choose to ban a product.
Zetsche and Matthias Wissmann who heads German auto industry
association VDA said they are open to discussing how the system
of investor protection can be improved, including a higher level
of transparency surrounding the process of arbitrating disputes
and potentially even improving a right of appeal.
The European Commission, which handles trade policy for the
EU's 28 countries, has frozen negotiations with Washington on
the ISDS issue and needs to restart them to win a deal with the
United States, which wants strong investor protection.
($1 = 0.8809 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Keith Weir)