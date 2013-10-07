By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 7 The use of turbo chargers to
boost power in smaller automotive engines is expected to
increase rapidly over the next five years, with the greatest
growth anticipated in China, according to Honeywell
International Inc, a major player in the sector.
Driving the growth spurt are twin pressures on the global
auto industry to reduce fuel consumption and exhaust emissions,
which in turn are driving an industry-wide reduction in engine
size.
"Turbo charging is a no-compromise solution," said Terrence
Hahn, president and CEO of Honeywell Transportation Systems.
The devices, which force-feed a more compressed air-fuel
mixture that burns more efficiently in gasoline and diesel
engines, can help improve performance and acceleration in
smaller engines, Hahn said, "but not at the cost of fuel
efficiency."
Honeywell, the world's largest turbo charger manufacturer,
forecasts that the devices will be installed on nearly 40
percent of vehicles sold globally in 2018.
That projection, which is in line with independent sector
forecasts, amounts to more than 32 million vehicles, up 33
percent from about 24 million this year.
Nearly one-third of those vehicles, about 10 million in
2018, will be sold in China, compared with 4 million this year,
Hahn said in an interview with Reuters.
In comparison, turbo charged vehicles in North America are
expected to grow from about 3.9 million to 6.5 million over the
same period, he said.
China's higher turbo volume projection is partly a function
of an overall vehicle market that continues to outpace North
America and Europe. Hahn said tighter emissions regulations and
higher taxes on larger engines in China are additional
incentives.
Reflecting the rising popularity of turbo chargers in all
major markets, Honeywell has more than 500 new applications that
are expected to reach production within the next 24 months, Hahn
said.
In addition to Honeywell, there are a handful of other
players in the sector, notably BorgWarner Inc,
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and IHI Corp.
The devices are used on a broad range of vehicles, from
subcompact cars to heavy-duty trucks.
Hahn declined to specify how much revenue the turbo charger
business generates for Honeywell. But industry research firms
project global revenues for the sector of more than $12 billion
by 2017.