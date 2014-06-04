By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, June 4 The United Auto Workers union
elected Dennis Williams to a four-year term as its president on
Wednesday.
Williams, 61, has said he will serve only a single term as
president of the 78-year-old union.
He faces difficult 2015 contract talks with the three major
U.S. automakers, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co
and Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, as
UAW members will press for the elimination of a two-tiered wage
scale.
About a quarter of unionized workers at the U.S. automakers
are so-called second-tier employees who make less than veteran
workers. The UAW accepted the tiered wage structure in 2007 as
the automakers were struggling. Now all three are profitable.
Williams succeeds Bob King, 67, who served a four-year term.
Williams will be inaugurated on Thursday at the UAW convention
in downtown Detroit.
