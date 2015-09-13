(Adds detail)
DETROIT, Sept 13 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
is the target company in labor negotiations
between the United Auto Workers union and the three Detroit
automakers, the UAW said on Sunday.
Contracts for all three of the Detroit automakers, including
Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co expire late
Monday night.
"All three companies are working hard toward a collective
bargaining agreement. At this time, the UAW has selected FCA US
LLC (the U.S. unit of Fiat Chrysler) to be the lead bargaining
company," Dennis Williams, President of the UAW, said in an
emailed statement.
"All three companies have been working with UAW bargaining
teams toward a collective bargaining agreement and continue to
do so."
FCA officials had no comment other than to confirm the
company is the lead in ongoing talks.
Traditionally, major provisions of the first contract
reached are used as a pattern for the other two automakers.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)