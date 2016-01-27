(Corrects headline to "to $4,000" from "by as much as $4,000")

Jan 27 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's U.S. arm said on Wednesday it would make profit-sharing payments of up to $4,000 to eligible employees represented by the United Auto Workers Union (UAW).

The payment represents a 45 percent increase from the $2,750 UAW-represented employees received last year, the company said.

The company said the hike in profit sharing was a result of the company's 2015 financial performance.

Fiat earlier in the day reported a better-than-expected quarterly performance in North America, the region that accounted for 85 percent of the company's 2015 profit.

The Italian-U.S. automaker said about 40,000 of its employees would receive the payment on Feb. 19. (bit.ly/1nPhsYi)

Fiat Chrysler employed a total of 85,521 hourly and salaried workers as of Dec. 31, 2014 in North America. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)