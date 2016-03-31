DETROIT, March 31 The United Auto Workers union reported a 3.7 percent decline in net assets to $935.6 million by year-end 2015, according to the union's annual filing with the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Detroit-based union reported a 34 percent rise in cash holdings to $4.3 million but a 9.3 percent decline in the value of its investments, to $650.8 million from $717.6 million a year ago.

A union official said some of the decline of investments value is because the UAW cashed in on investments in 2014 and did not sell off any of its investments last year.

The UAW was $13 million within balancing its budget in 2015, from a shortfall of $70 million a few years ago, the union official said.

Each year, U.S. labor unions file documents with the Labor Department. The Labor Department showed the UAW filed its report for 2015 on Wednesday. It runs 224 pages.

The filing shows the UAW's membership rose by 1.3 percent to 408,639, which Reuters reported last week.

The UAW's receipts in 2015 rose to $289 million from $220 million a year earlier.

Dues paid to the union rose by $51.5 million to $168.3 million in 2015. In August 2014, the UAW raised the share of a union member's normal monthly pay that goes to dues for the first time since 1967.

UAW President Dennis Williams was the highest-paid top executive at the union, with a salary of $159,059, followed by Secretary-Treasurer Gary Castell with a salary of $147,946 and the three vice presidents of the union who each make about $144,000 in salary. Those vice presidents are Cindy Estrada who handles General Motors Co issues, Jimmy Settles who handles Ford Motor Co issues and Norwood Jewell who handles the union's issues with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles .

The UAW remains one of the richest labor organizations in the United States despite a fall in its membership since a peak of 1.53 million members in 1979. UAW membership increased in 2015 for the sixth straight year, up from a low of 355,191 members in 2009. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and David Shepardson in Washington)