DETROIT Jan 10 United Auto Workers Vice
President faces a charge of reckless use of a firearm in the
accidental shooting of his wife while he was cleaning his gun in
December at his Detroit area home, local law enforcement
officials said on Friday.
A court in Macomb County issued an arrest warrant on the
misdemeanor charge for General Holiefield, who will be charged
once he is arraigned, according to a press release from the
Macomb County Sheriff's Office.
Holiefield, 60, is head of the union's department handling
relations with Chrysler Group LLC, and is not running for
re-election for his position that expires in June.
Holiefield faces up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine on
the charge of reckless use of a firearm, said the sheriff
office's statement.
Deputies from the sheriff's office investigated and
determined that the Dec. 30 shooting was accidental.
Holiefield's 50-year-old wife was struck in the abdomen by a
bullet from a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, which the UAW
official was cleaning, the sheriff's office said.
She underwent surgery and was released from a local
hospital, said Lt. John Michalke, spokesman for the sheriff's
office.
Holiefield was involved in negotiations resulting in the
U.S. government-sponsored bailout and bankruptcy of Chrysler in
2009 that led to Fiat SpA's ownership of the No. 3 U.S.
automaker.