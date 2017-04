DETROIT, June 3 United Auto Workers union on Tuesday raised membership dues by 25 percent, its first such increase since 1967, in an action to replenish a depleted fund to support workers who go out on strike.

The union, which has nearly 400,000 members, will pay dues equal to 2.5 hours of regular monthly pay, up from two hours a month. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)