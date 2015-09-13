By Bernie Woodall
| DETROIT, Sept 13
DETROIT, Sept 13 Negotiating teams from the
United Auto Workers union and the three Detroit automakers met
through the weekend trying to reach agreements before the expiry
of labor contracts late Monday night.
UAW President Dennis Williams last week said that he will
pick a "target" company by the day the contracts expire. He had
not made public his choice as of midday Sunday.
Traditionally, major provisions of the first contract
reached are used as a pattern for the other two automakers.
Both sides have kept a tight lid on details of the talks,
but have said that they are discussing a cost-saving health care
collective that would pool all 142,000 active UAW members at the
Detroit 3 companies into a single plan. Adding UAW retirees to
the pool would mean a collective about 1 million strong.
Union leaders have also said they want to secure raises for
veteran workers and narrow the pay gap between longer-serving
union workers at General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co
and Fiat Chrysler Autombiles NV and more recently hired
hourly workers, who earn lower, "second tier" wages.
Williams has pushed for the healthcare pool idea, which
could cut benefits costs and free money for richer pay
increases. Other UAW priorities include securing commitments for
jobs at U.S. factories. Company negotiators are expected to
press for ways to curtail pension costs and boost productivity,
analysts say.
This is the first time since 2009 that all three automakers
can legally call strikes. Most U.S. auto plants are near
capacity, and the automakers do not want to lose production of
highly-profitable large trucks and SUVs. The UAW has in the past
extended strike deadlines when it appeared progress was being
made to resolve complex issues.
UAW leaders have rallied members by saying "this is our
time" to reap rewards for workers three rounds of concessionary
contracts since 2007. The Detroit Three are recording robust
profits in North America.
Ford, GM and FCA say they must protect against a downturn in
a cyclical industry. But the cost of labor is less and less
important to a vehicle's overall cost, according to economist
Sean McAlinden of the Center for Automotive Research. Labor's
share of vehicle price for the Detroit 3 last year was 6.7
percent, from 15 percent in 2008, he said.
