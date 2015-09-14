By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 14 Negotiators for Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles and the United Auto Workers union
continued bargaining Monday evening with hours to go before a
12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) Tuesday deadline after which the U.S.
union could call for a strike.
At issue are proposals to overhaul a two-tier pay system the
UAW wants eliminated and to restructure company health plans to
curb rising costs, people familiar with the process said.
The United Auto Workers (UAW) has at least three options if
the contract expires without a settlement. It could call a
companywide strike, or stage limited walkouts that could cripple
the company's operations without forcing hefty payments to
workers from union strike funds. The union could also opt to
extend the current contract and allow more time for a
settlement.
The terms of any Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) deal would
be used to set the pattern for subsequent labor agreements at
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, the UAW has
said.
Sergio Marchionne, chief executive officer of the
Italian-American company, canceled a scheduled appearance at the
Frankfurt auto show this week to try to seal a deal with the
union and its president, Dennis Williams.
Labor expert Arthur Schwartz said on Monday that FCA must
offer a raise to veteran first-tier workers who have not seen
one in a decade to get workers to ratify any tentative deal the
negotiators produce. First-tier workers make about $28 per hour
while the second tier tops out at about $19.28 per hour.
Schwartz said FCA workers would not ratify a contract
without a pay hike for more senior workers earning the top wage
scale.
Marchionne has said he wants to eliminate the two-tier wage
system, but he has suggested he wants to set base wages lower
than the current top tier, and offer union workers more in the
form of profit sharing or bonuses when the company's profits are
high.
At FCA, about 45 percent of the company's UAW workers are
recent hires earning lower-tier wages. That gives FCA's U.S.
operations an $8 to $10 an hour labor cost advantage over Ford,
where 28 percent of the UAW workers are in the lower-tier wage
group, and GM, where 20 percent of workers are in the lower-wage
tier.
Ford said Monday the UAW agreed to extend the current
contract. A GM spokesman said talks continued with the UAW and
had not yet called for an extension.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)