By Bernie Woodall and Joseph White
DETROIT, Sept 15 A tentative labor contract
covering 40,000 U.S. workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
could eventually end a controversial two-tier
pay system and could offer a new approach to curbing medical
costs, the company's chief executive officer said Tuesday.
FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said the two-tier pay system "will
go away over time." Under the old contract recently hired union
workers are paid a top wage of $19.28 an hour, while veterans
earn $28 an hour. Analysts expect raises for UAW members at both
levels, but the new pay rates were not disclosed.
Marchionne also said the proposed contract will contain ways
to curb rising healthcare costs, and suggested that the idea of
pooling health plans for Detroit's "Big Three" automakers - FCA,
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co - is broadly
part of the pact. Neither Marchionne, nor UAW President Dennis
Williams elaborated during their press conference.
Marchionne and Williams hugged at one point during the joint
presentation. Their endorsement of the pact is important as UAW
leaders try to win ratification from UAW-FCA workers.
"Expectations are very high for raises for everyone,"
Kristin Dziczek, labor analyst with the Center for Automotive
Research, said Tuesday before the agreement was announced. She
said she expected the agreement to raise pay for new hires into
the mid-$20 an hour range, and offer a 50 cent-an-hour raise to
veteran workers.
At FCA, about 45 percent of the hourly UAW workers earn
lower-tier wages.
Winning pay hikes could help revive the UAW's sputtering
effort to organize non-union auto plants in the southern United
States, and possibly embolden workers in other industries.
"The stakes go well beyond Detroit and the automotive
industry," said Harley Shaiken, a labor expert at the University
of California-Berkeley.
UAW workers at the Detroit Three earn more in wages and
benefits than workers at U.S. factories operated by Volkswagen
AG, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and BMW AG
, according to the Center for Automotive Research.
Many Detroit auto executives view the lower wage costs at
foreign-owned plants as a threat.
The terms of the deal with Fiat Chrysler, if ratified, will
set the pattern for subsequent labor agreements at General
Motors and Ford, the UAW has said. The union has extended
contracts at Ford and GM pending the outcome of talks at FCA.
