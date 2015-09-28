By Bernie Woodall
| DETROIT, Sept 28
DETROIT, Sept 28 United Auto Workers union
members at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's
U.S. factories are increasingly rejecting a proposed national
labor agreement recommended by union leaders, expressing
discontent with a compromise that sacrificed larger wage hikes
for future investment in U.S. operations.
By Monday, two large UAW locals in Kokomo, Indiana, and
Detroit had resoundingly rejected the tentative agreement,
joining the wave against the deal in previous votes by workers
at several Michigan plants. The latest rejection was by 77
percent of production workers in Kokomo and 64 percent at the
Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit.
Even if the contract is ratified, UAW and company leaders
will have to work with a sizable cohort of workers who believe
they are not getting a fair deal.
Labor experts say they cannot remember a full national
contract ever being rejected.
If the proposed contract is rejected, the union could renew
talks with Fiat Chrysler, strike at the company's plants, or
turn attention to General Motors Co or Ford Motor Co
.
The proposed deal reached on Sept. 15 by UAW and Fiat
Chrysler negotiators would narrow but not close a pay gap
between first-tier workers who currently make about $28 per hour
and second-tier workers who now top out around $19 per hour.
Fiat Chrysler has the highest share of second-tier workers,
45 percent of its production workforce, and therefore has lower
labor costs. Ford and GM negotiators will want to narrow if not
eliminate this labor cost advantage for Fiat Chrysler. About 28
percent of workers are Ford and 20 percent at GM are in the
lower tier.
Union workers voting Monday through Wednesday include those
at Fiat Chrysler plants in Toledo, Ohio, in Sterling Heights and
Warren in Michigan and in Belvidere, Illinois. There is
uncertainty about product plans at those plants, which raises
questions about job security.
A UAW spokesman declined to comment until all plants had
voted. A Fiat Chrysler spokeswoman also declined to comment.
Bill Parker, a 41-year production worker at Fiat Chrysler,
said workers had expected the company and the union to adhere to
an agreement made in 2009 that a 25 percent cap on the number of
second-tier workers would be enacted in 2015. Doing so would
have increased wages dramatically for 20 percent of Fiat
Chrysler's workers.
Arthur Schwartz, a labor consultant, said: "If the reason
for the rejection is the cap, then we are going back to Square
One. It really behooves the UAW to get this deal ratified."
