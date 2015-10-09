DETROIT Oct 9 U.S. union United Auto Workers' leaders on Friday approved a tentative four-year contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , sending the proposed pact to 40,000 workers for a ratification vote.

The move follows Fiat Chrysler workers' rejection last week of a previous tentative contract. A new tentative agreement was reached on Wednesday night, averting a call by the UAW to have its members strike Fiat Chrysler's U.S. operations. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Christian Plumb)