By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Oct 22 The United Auto Workers said on
Thursday it will negotiate its next deal with General Motors Co
, after the union's workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
NV ratified a new pact.
The contract reached with Fiat Chrysler will be used as a
basic pattern for deals the union will attempt to reach first
with GM and later with Ford Motor Co. The UAW announced
earlier Thursday the Fiat Chrysler deal for 40,000 workers had
been ratified by 77 percent of those who voted.
While the Fiat Chrysler pact sets the pattern, GM workers
and the UAW are going to expect a richer deal because GM is more
profitable, said labor analyst Arthur Schwartz. GM and Ford each
have about 52,700 UAW-represented workers.
"(UAW President) Dennis Williams has already said it's going
to be Chrysler-plus at GM and Ford," said Schwartz, a former
negotiator for GM.
GM has highlighted its improving financial situation and
rosy outlook since an Oct. 1 meeting with Wall Street analysts.
And on Wednesday, it reported record quarterly profit,
derived almost entirely from its home in North America where
vehicles made by UAW members are its top sellers.
However, GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra and Chief
Financial Officer Chuck Stevens have made clear that no deal
with the UAW will threaten its maintaining 10 percent operating
profit margins in North America, which it will achieve this
year.
GM has already committed to invest $5.4 billion over the
next three years in U.S. manufacturing and on Thursday said it
will add 1,200 workers and a second shift at its last remaining
production plant in Detroit, where the company is headquartered.
GM negotiators are expected to remind the UAW that its labor
costs are higher than Fiat Chrysler's in large part because it
has hired fewer lower-paid workers since 2007, when the union
and the Detroit Three automakers agreed to a two-tier wage
structure as all of the companies were reeling financially.
The new Fiat Chrysler contract, effective as of next Monday,
provides a clearer path to top pay for so-called "second-tier"
workers.
Fiat Chrysler's labor costs have been lower than either GM
or Ford because it has more lower-paid recent hires, at about 45
percent. Ford has about 29 percent "second-tier" workers and GM
has about 20 percent.
(Additional reporting by Joseph White; Editing by Tom Brown and
Lisa Shumaker)