DETROIT Nov 9 Ford Motor Co's $9 billion
investment plan for its U.S. operations includes two new
products for a Michigan plant that will lose production of small
cars, and U.S. production of a new Lincoln luxury sedan, a
proposed four-year contract with the United Auto Workers shows,
the UAW said on Monday.
Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, a Detroit suburb,
will get an unidentified new model by 2018 and a second "no
later than 2020," a UAW summary of its new contract with Ford
states.
The UAW and Ford did not disclose details of the products,
but several sources with knowledge of Ford's plans say they
expect a midsize pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle
reminiscent of the former Bronco SUV.
Focus production is expected to move to Mexico, UAW
officials and analysts have said. The union and the company
didn't confirm that Monday.
The UAW's Ford leaders on Monday approved the tentative
agreement and send it on to a worker ratification vote. No
specific timing for the vote was set, a UAW spokesman said.
In another sign of the shift in U.S. car-buying tastes
toward SUVs and trucks, the Ford contract suggests the Ford
Taurus, a large sedan, could be phased out.
The car will be produced at the Chicago Assembly Plant
"through its product life cycle," according to the UAW summary.
Whether the Taurus will once again go out of production was not
specifically stated.
A factory in Flat Rock, Michigan will shift from making mass
market Ford Fusion sedans to a new, luxury car that bears a
storied name, Lincoln Continental. The Fusion midsize sedan will
be made "through its current life cycle, based on market
demand," at the Michigan plant, the UAW document says.
Ford plans $3.35 billion in investments at three
transmission plants that will include production of six new
transmissions and an unspecified number in a "new transmission
family," according to the document.
About 52,700 UAW Ford members are eligible to vote on the
contract, which gradually eliminates a two-tier pay system but
will still pay recent hires less than veterans. It will take
eight years from hiring at $17 per hour to reach top veteran
pay, which will be about $30 by 2019, the last year of the pact.
UAW workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
and General Motors Co have already approved contracts
similar to the Ford agreement. Final ratification of the GM pact
is being held up as UAW leaders deliberate how to respond to the
rejection of the contract by skilled trades workers.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Alan Crosby)