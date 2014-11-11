Nov 11 The United Auto Workers expect Volkswagen
AG to announce soon a policy change that would allow
for union representation at the company's plant in Chattanooga,
Tennessee, where the union has faced challenges organizing
workers.
Earlier this year, the UAW lost a vote to represent about
1,500 workers at the Chattanooga plant but the
union still claims it has the support of a majority of the
employees.
"It is our understanding that Volkswagen this week will
announce a new policy in Chattanooga that will lead to
recognition of Local 42," the union said in a letter to its
voluntary members on Monday. "We await details from the company
on this policy."
Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on the letter.
If the UAW succeeds, this will be the first foreign-owned
auto assembly plant in the U.S. South where it has bargaining
rights.
The union said its expectations were based on discussions
with the company in Germany and build on a letter of intent
signed in September by the UAW and two top German labor groups
to organize jointly the workers at the plant.
The two German groups are IG Metall, the powerful union that
represents VW workers in Germany, and the Volkswagen global
works council, which has blue- and white-collar members from the
automaker's plants worldwide.
The Chattanooga plant is VW's only major factory without
representation on the global works council.
UAW Local 42 in Chattanooga in October elected officers to
liaise with VW plant officials in an effort to win formal
recognition for the union.
In its letter, the UAW said it had made a commitment to
withdraw objections lodged against the company at the National
Labor Relations Board.
The National Right to Work Committee, a nonprofit group that
opposed union representation at the plant, was skeptical about
the promises in the UAW's letter.
"I think they are trying to make it seem like unionization
is inevitable at the plant," National Right to Work spokesman
Patrick Semmens told Reuters. "It doesn't mean anything is
really changing on the ground in Chattanooga."
The union hopes that by showing success in Chattanooga, it
will convince workers at other nonunion plants to join.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York; Additional reporting
by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Matthew Lewis)