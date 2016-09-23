MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DETROIT, Sept 23 United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said that about one in four of the union's members favor Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, a lower level of support than the UAW gave his 2012 and 2008 predecessors, Mitt Romney and John McCain.
Williams also said at a news conference in Detroit that the union will be able to take specific actions in the event of a strike by Canadian union Unifor on General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co or Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , but he did not detail what those actions could be. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP