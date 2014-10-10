DETROIT Oct 10 A truck driver in Michigan filed
a charge of coercion against the United Auto Workers union for
keeping her from exercising her right to quit the union and stop
paying dues, according to the National Right to Work Foundation.
Michigan became the 24th so-called "right-to-work" U.S.
state after a contentious battle in the state's legislature in
December 2012. This means that workers cannot be required to
join a union or be forced to pay union dues.
Kathleen Sulkowski, a driver for CEVA Logistics U.S., Inc,
filed the charge on Wednesday at the Detroit office of the
National Labor Relations Board, the right-to-work group said.
Sulkowski sent a letter in August to officials at the UAW
Local 600 union in Dearborn, expressing her desire to quit the
union. But in mid-September, a Local 600 official responded that
to do so she would have to come to the union hall and provide
identification in order to quit.
UAW officials did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on Friday.
"UAW union officials' latest tactic to show up in person and
furnish photo identification is designed to dissuade or
intimidate workers from exercising their rights to refrain from
membership," Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work
Foundation, said in a statement issued on Friday.
When Michigan passed its right-to-work law, it said the new
law goes into effect for workers once their current contract
expires. Sulkowski's contract had expired by the time she sent
the letter to Local 600 officials, said Anthony Riedel,
spokesman for the National Right to Work Foundation.
Michigan auto workers at General Motors Co, Ford
Motor Co and Chrysler Group, a unit of Fiat SpA,
are not eligible to quit the unions voluntarily until their
current contracts expire in September 2015.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)