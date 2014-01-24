By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Jan 23 The general counsel office of
the U.S. National Labor Relations Board has recommended that two
allegations brought by some workers at the Volkswagen AG
plant in Tennessee against VW and the United Auto
Workers union be dismissed.
The workers have vowed to appeal the recommendation. If it
is upheld on appeal, the way may be clear for a worker vote on
whether to allow the UAW to represent blue-collar employees at
VW's Chattanooga factory.
A VW union leader mentioned in one of the worker
allegations, Bernd Osterloh, said on Wednesday in Germany that
any vote of workers at the plant to determine union
representation would not be held until the NLRB issue was
resolved. Osterloh is also a member of the VW supervisory board.
The UAW is in talks with VW to represent the 1,550 workers
at the Chattanooga plant. VW executives have consistently said
that any union must be approved by a worker vote at Chattanooga.
Success at organizing VW workers at Chattanooga would allow
the UAW, which is struggling to gain members, to establish a
toehold in the U.S. South where many foreign-owned auto plants
are located.
UAW President Bob King said last week he is confident that
the plant, where VW workers make the Passat sedan, will be in
the union's fold by the time he leaves office in June.
The recommendation to dismiss the allegations now goes to
the NLRB's director of the region that includes Tennessee. That
means it is unlikely to rise to the level of a complaint to the
five-member board that heads the NLRB.
But the workers at the Chattanooga plant will appeal the
recommendation for dismissal of the two allegations, said
Anthony Riedel, spokesman for the National Right to Work
Foundation. The appeal will also be handled by the NLRB's
general counsel office.
Workers at the plant, assisted by the National Right to Work
Foundation, filed charges last fall on two issues.
Eight workers claimed that the UAW coerced them and misled
them to sign cards approving the union's representation of them.
Also, four workers alleged that VW, through a German union
representative who sits on the company's supervisory board,
threatened them by linking approval of the UAW as union
representatives to future work at the plant.
Both were recommended for dismissal, according to "advice
memorandums" from the NLRB's general counsel's office made
public on Thursday.
"This is the outcome we expected," said Gary Casteel, UAW
regional director for much of the U.S. Southeast, in a telephone
interview on Thursday. "We knew we had not done anything wrong
and this validates that," said Casteel.
He said the charges did not affect the UAW's efforts and
that talks will continue with VW officials regarding
representing Chattanooga workers.
Riedel said the National Right to Work Foundation would
continue to assist the workers in trying to keep the UAW out of
the Chattanooga plant.
Mark Mix, president of the foundation, said, "We are
disappointed, but hardly shocked, with the Obama NLRB's
recommendation."
The UAW says it has signed cards from a majority of VW
Chattanooga workers supporting the union.
A group of anti-UAW workers at the plant says it has
signatures from 611 workers on a petition to keep the union out.
The UAW is working with VW's German union, IG Metall, and
VW, to form a German-style works council at Chattanooga which
represents both assembly line workers and management. The
Tennessee plant is the only wholly owned VW factory that does
not have such a group.
In order to do so under U.S. labor law, a U.S.-based union
must represent plant workers, and VW has been in talks with the
United Auto Workers about filling that role.
Top VW officials have to perform a delicate dance to keep
labor peace with IG Metall in Germany by working with the UAW
while trying to maintain good relations with influential
anti-UAW politicians in Tennessee including Gov. Bill Haslam and
U.S. Senator Bob Corker.
The dismissal recommendation made public on Thursday was
initially relayed to the NLRB's Region 10 director, Claude T.
Harrell Jr., on Jan. 17. That recommendation was made by the
general counsel's Division of Advice.
The expected appeal will be handled by the NLRB general
counsel's Office of Appeals.