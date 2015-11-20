DETROIT Nov 20 Hourly labor costs will rise to
an average of $60 per auto worker by 2019 if proposed contracts
at General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are ratified
by rank-and-file members of the United Auto Workers union, a
study released on Friday said.
Hourly wages account for slightly less than half of total
labor costs for UAW workers, which include healthcare and other
benefits.
Ford's current labor costs average $57 per hour and GM's
average $55 per hour, according to the study by labor analysts
Kristin Dziczek of the Center of Automotive Research and Arthur
Schwartz, a private consultant.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles costs will rise
to $56 per hour by 2019, up from $47 per hour before its workers
ratified a new four-year contract that went into effect last
month.
The rise of labor costs at Fiat Chrysler was the most among
the Detroit Three automakers, and narrowed the cost advantage
the company still maintains over GM and Ford, the study found.
Ford's UAW members will continue voting whether to ratify a
proposed four-year contract until Friday evening. On Wednesday,
UAW leaders said that with three-fourths of the vote counted, 52
percent of workers were against the new pact. That was before a
big auto plant in Chicago voted 68 percent against the contract.
GM's four-year contract was approved for ratification by 55
percent of UAW members voting but skilled trades workers turned
it down, delaying ratification.
The UAW's top leaders were meeting on Friday afternoon and
were expected to approve the new GM contract for ratification,
people familiar with the matter said.
Hourly labor costs are lower for most of the foreign
automakers with U.S. plants, which puts a lid on wages and
benefits of the Detroit Three automakers. At Toyota Motor Corp
, per hour labor costs are $48 per hour, and they are
$49 per hour at Honda Motor Co and $42 per hour at
Nissan Motor Co, according to the Center for Automotive
Research.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Tom Brown)